After a cold front swept over Central Florida late Sunday night, the winds have shifted and the temperatures have responded by dropping.

Across much of Central Florida temperatures were in the upper 60s at noon, that’s 12-15 degrees lower than Sunday at noon. Highs Monday will reach the mid-70s, more in par with average for this time of the year.

At noon yesterday, temperatures were in the mid-80s. Today highs will stay closer to average for this time of the year, around 75 degrees. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/2ghDnMGRRx — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) February 25, 2019

The winds will remain strong, gusts could reach 25 mph through Monday late afternoon. Expect the winds to shift again Monday night and be from the east by Tuesday afternoon between 5 to 10 mph. High and low temperatures will slowly climb as there will be a warm front slowly moving northward. The rain chances will also increase as the warm front nears.

Rain chances Tuesday will increase to about 40 percent. Showers are likely to continue through the evening as the warm front moves slowly. Rain will be mainly focused south of Orlando during the beginning of the afternoon and moving northward through the day. The highest rain chance will come Wednesday when about 60 percent of Central Florida will get measurable precipitation.

There will be a weak cold front that will change the winds, briefly, again Thursday. This front will not bring a notable change in the temperatures but will continue to bring a slight chance for showers. About 30 percent of Central Florida could receive rain. Temperatures will reach the low 80s from Thursday through Saturday and mornings in the mid-60s.

A stronger cold front will make its way down to Central Florida on Sunday, increasing again the chance for showers and knocking down the high temperatures to the mid-70s. The wind will likely be strong on Sunday afternoon, gusting up to 20 mph.

