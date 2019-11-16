  • Cooler temperatures arrive in Central Florida

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Cooler weather has arrived in Central Florida. Saturday's temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s throughout the day.

    •  Most of Central Florida will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.
    • In Orlando, the high will be 65 degrees.
    • Overnight, it will get even colder. Some northern areas will be waking up to temperatures in the 40s. Orlando will get down to 50 degrees, which will be the coolest morning yet.
    • Expect lots of sunshine Sunday with highs back in the 60s.
    • Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s next week, which is below average.

    Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

    Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central

