Cooler temperatures arrive in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cooler weather has arrived in Central Florida. Saturday's temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s throughout the day.
- Most of Central Florida will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.
- In Orlando, the high will be 65 degrees.
- Overnight, it will get even colder. Some northern areas will be waking up to temperatures in the 40s. Orlando will get down to 50 degrees, which will be the coolest morning yet.
- Expect lots of sunshine Sunday with highs back in the 60s.
- Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s next week, which is below average.
It will be quite the weekend. Hope you're able to enjoy these cool temps. It WILL get colder tonight, many of us will wake up to 40s tomorrow morning. @KRayWFTV and I will see you bright and early, starting at 5am. pic.twitter.com/xmQpGHYiwe— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) November 16, 2019
Related Headlines
It's going to be cloudy, cool and breezy today! Feeling a little bit like "winter" pic.twitter.com/tmEA9tJ78q— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) November 16, 2019
Catch up on your full 5-day forecast below:
Watch your daily one-minute weather forecast from digital meteorologist Irene Sans:
Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}