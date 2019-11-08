  • Cooler weekend ahead as fall front moves through Central Florida on Friday

    By: James Tutten , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A cooler weekend is expected as a front moves through Central Florida on Friday.

    High temperatures are expected to reach around 81 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions.

    Related Headlines

    As the front moves through this afternoon, most of Central Florida will see a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms.

    Isolated showers are expected to last into the evening as temperatures drop to around 65 degrees.

    Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Live Doppler Radar

    The high Saturday will drop to around 75 degrees with only a 20% chance of rain.

    Lows Saturday night will dip down into the 50s.

    A bigger front is also expected to move through next week, dropping high temperatures into the 60s on Wednesday.

     

     

     

    Watch your 5-Day Forecast below:

     

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories