Cooler weekend ahead as fall front moves through Central Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cooler weekend is expected as a front moves through Central Florida on Friday.
High temperatures are expected to reach around 81 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions.
As the front moves through this afternoon, most of Central Florida will see a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms.
Isolated showers are expected to last into the evening as temperatures drop to around 65 degrees.
The high Saturday will drop to around 75 degrees with only a 20% chance of rain.
Lows Saturday night will dip down into the 50s.
A bigger front is also expected to move through next week, dropping high temperatures into the 60s on Wednesday.
Here comes our front! We are live on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/Ejtsxzn3td— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 8, 2019
Our fall front is just north of us this morning. It'll move in late today. Cooler this weekend! Plus, a bigger front arrives next week. Busy! I'll see you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/N3Z85DNUD2— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 8, 2019
Before our fall front slides through, we'll have scattered rain and storms this afternoon. I'll see ya on Channel 9 - tracking TWO fronts! pic.twitter.com/K48lwQo5Qv— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 8, 2019
