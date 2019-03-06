  • Crisp afternoon, nice temps; freeze warning for parts of Central Florida

    By: Irene Sans

    It was very cold night across Central Florida. The winds remained slightly above 10 mph, making the temperatures feel between 5 to 8 degrees below what the thermometer marked. 

     

    Wednesday will be a crisp day, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s. The cold will stay for one more night, the low temperatures will once again drop to the 40s. A freeze warning is in effect for Marion County northward as temperatures will once again fall to the freezeing mark in this area. 

     

     

    ROUGH SEAS

     

    Across the marine area, local waters and offshore, there is a small craft advisory in effect until at least Wednesday afternoon. The winds from the north-northwesth up to 20 knots and seas could reach 7 feet across local water and up to 7 to 8 feet offshore.

     

    By Thursday temperatures will start to rebound. Average high temperatures for this time of the year for Orlando are in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

     

    TEMPERATURES REBOUND BEFORE THE WEEK ENDS

    By Friday the high temperatures will be creeping back to the upper 70s to low 80s, and the easterly wind flow will introduce humidity again across Central Florida.

     

    Chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry will be live starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 9, tracking what will likely be the last major cool-down of this season. 

     

