Daytime highs expected to climb back into the mid-90s

    By: Kassandra Crimi , Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The heat is going to stick around Central Florida for the rest of Sunday. 

    Daytime highs are expected to climb back into the mid-90s.

    "I think we will see a few more folks get into that 100-plus for heat index values this afternoon," meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

    Rain chances will remain low for early next week and out of the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

    "As we head into the middle of the week, we'll see more seasonal low-90s return to the forecast," Crimi said.

    TIPS TO HELP YOU WEATHER THE HEAT:

    Check the full five-day forecast below:

