0 Deep moisture arrives to Central Florida; rain coverage increases

An area of disturbed weather is slowly approaching Florida from the Bahamas and will increase rain chances through the morning into the afternoon. On and off showers have already started affecting Central Florida, moving from east to west during the early morning hours.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy, with showers developing in the morning. These showers have been moving fast, but the wind will decrease in the afternoon, allowing new showers to produce higher rainfall.

The moisture will surge from the trough (a low-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere) developing heavier showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The winds will be from the southeast, and it will still feel muggy and warm. Expect low humidity and temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

This tropical moisture will stay visiting Central Florida through Friday, producing the chance for scattered showers isolated storms in the afternoon.

RAINFALL FORECAST

Generally, throughout Central Florida, rainfall could range between half to one inch. Higher isolated amounts south of Orlando and toward the Space Coast. Some places inland where heavier showers and storm become more persistent could have amounts close to one inch and a half thorugh Friday afternoon.

Rain amounts aren't too high. Most showers will be fast movers. But, we'll have several rounds. I'm tracking the rain, on Channel 9 right now. pic.twitter.com/vfKGyTHqik — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 2, 2019

WEEKEND FORECAST

The National Hurricane Center continues to give this area of disturbed weather a 20 percent chance of developing once it parallels Georgia and the Carolinas. It will remain over the Western Atlantic and a cold front will keep it over sea by late this weekend.

At this point, it would not represent a danger to Florida, as it will be moving north and then out to the open Atlantic.

The front is currently scheduled to reach Florida early next week, but it seems to become stationary over Central Florida. Depending on strength, it could mean scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the evolution of this next front and update you on TV, online and our WFTV Weather app.

For Central Florida, there is a low chance for scattered storms, mainly in the afternoon this weekend. The winds will be from the south Saturday and from the southwest Sunday. Due to the wind direction Sunday, the temperatures will likely reach the 90s.

Our team of certified meteorologist will monitor the system as it moves closer to Central Florida and track the showers and storms as they develop. Certified meteorologist Brian Shields is live starting at noon. on Eyewitness News Channel 9. Our digital certified meteorologist, Irene Sans, will closely monitor and bring you prompt updates on our WFTV Weather app and on wftv.com.

