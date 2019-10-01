Despite this week's breezy, hot pattern, October brings month of changes

Happy first day of October Central Floridians!
While Tuesday will be about the same as Monday: sunny and cloudy with an average high temperature of 90 degrees and a 20% chance of a passing shower, October brings a month of changes.
"October is our month of big changes. This month, we start to get cold (or cool) fronts. We enter into our dry, cool season, which means lower humidity," certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Tuesday night will bring an average low temperature of 74 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
"On average, our first good front moves in mid-October. Fall changes are coming," Shields said.
October! I'm timing out cold fronts, on Channel 9! See ya there! pic.twitter.com/kYKP0Qp5TI— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) October 1, 2019
There is an increased chance of rain and storms early next week.
At the beach, the rip current risk is high.
"Beachgoers are urged to be extremely cautious at the coast today and to avoid entering the surf, no matter what skill of swimmer," according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday's outlook: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and the average highs will be in the mid-80s.
