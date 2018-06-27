  • Summer scorcher gives way to wet Wednesday: Ways to beat the heat

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Wednesday will bring more intense summer heat and storms to Central Florida.

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    Related Headlines

    Highs will reach 93, with the heat index well about 100 degrees, said certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

    This afternoon will bring afternoon storms that are more scattered than Tuesday's storms.

    Download our free WFTV Weather app and receive lightning and weather alerts

    The rest of the week: Watch 5-day forecast from Severe Weather Center 9

    Central Florida storm spotters, we want you to join us!

    Coverage You Can Count On: How to beat the heat & stay safe

    Read: Why leaving a water bottle in your car could be dangerous

    Watch: 5 ways to prevent hot car deaths

    How do you plan to beat the heat? Tell us on social media using #StormAlert9

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories