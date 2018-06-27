ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Wednesday will bring more intense summer heat and storms to Central Florida.
Highs will reach 93, with the heat index well about 100 degrees, said certified meteorologist Brian Shields.
Real deal heat again! It'll feel close to 100° this afternoon! See you on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/q7v1SC7TDE— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 27, 2018
This afternoon will bring afternoon storms that are more scattered than Tuesday's storms.
Today's storm chance is HIGHER. Storms will generally move from west to east - better chance of rain along our coast later. Tracking on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/R7bx6Y2Owy— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 27, 2018
Reminder!!!!!☀️🐶🐱🐽🐰🐔 pic.twitter.com/MhkjyJ1qMA— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 26, 2018
