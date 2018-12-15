Drier afternoon ahead; cooler weather to return

ORLANDO, Fla. - Storms that moved through Central Florida Friday and Saturday dumped almost 8 inches of rain in parts of Marion County, meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.
A last batch of showers will move across the region Saturday morning, McCranie said.
"Although a few showers could linger, we’ll mainly be dry this afternoon," he said. "Clouds will be slow to clear, but the sun will return tomorrow."
Slightly cooler weather will move into the region Sunday, with even chillier highs in the 60s Monday, McCranie said.
Rain putting a damper on your morning? Not to worry! You can monitor it tapering off from your phone with radar on our app: https://t.co/xfliXYD03G. #WFTV #Florida #Orlando #FLWX pic.twitter.com/AHQ6o65JiN— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) December 15, 2018
#Damp #drizzly #ThorntonPark morning, drier this afternoon. #WFTV#Florida #Orlando #FLwx pic.twitter.com/Mqtw6YlXJp— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) December 15, 2018
