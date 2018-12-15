  • Drier afternoon ahead; cooler weather to return

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Storms that moved through Central Florida Friday and Saturday dumped almost 8 inches of rain in parts of Marion County, meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.

    A last batch of showers will move across the region Saturday morning, McCranie said.

    "Although a few showers could linger, we’ll mainly be dry this afternoon," he said. "Clouds will be slow to clear, but the sun will return tomorrow."

    Slightly cooler weather will move into the region Sunday, with even chillier highs in the 60s Monday, McCranie said.

