  • Dry start leads to extra soggy afternoon with high rain chances across Central Florida

    By: Jason Kelly , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    You might not need your umbrella Tuesday morning, but you sure will later.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Florida is in for an extra soggy afternoon on Tuesday with a 70 percent chance of afternoon storms.

    Related Headlines

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

    "That chance of rain is unusually high for this time of year," he said.

    Shields said some of those storms could be strong.

    That combined with a high of 93 is set to make for a steamy day across the area.

    Channel 9 chief meteorologist Tom Terry said those high rain chances are set to stick around most of the week making for a soggy start to the new school year.

    "We'll see more afternoon storms through midweek, then an even higher chance for downpours (later in the) week as a weak front stalls in North Florida," Terry said. "Overall, a busy weather week."

    Know the difference: Heat exhaustion vs. Heatstroke

    Watch your 5-Day forecast below:

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories