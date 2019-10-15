Dry today, wet tomorrow! Mostly sunny skies in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another warm and dry afternoon across Central Florida Tuesday.
Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with an average high temperature of 89 degrees.
Related Headlines
The average low temperature in the evening will be 72 degrees.
While Tuesday will be dry, there is a 40% chance of rain Wednesday.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
At the beach, the rip current risk is moderate.
“Northeasterly swells will result in a moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents at area beaches today,” according to the National Weather Service.
NWS said to make sure beachgoers swim near a lifeguard.
Check your 5-Day Forecast below:
Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}