  • Dry today, wet tomorrow! Mostly sunny skies in Central Florida

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Another warm and dry afternoon across Central Florida Tuesday.

    Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with an average high temperature of 89 degrees.  

    Related Headlines

    The average low temperature in the evening will be 72 degrees.   

    While Tuesday will be dry, there is a 40% chance of rain Wednesday. 

    Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    At the beach, the rip current risk is moderate.

    “Northeasterly swells will result in a moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents at area beaches today,” according to the National Weather Service.  

    NWS said to make sure beachgoers swim near a lifeguard.

    Check your 5-Day Forecast below:

    Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans 

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

                                       Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories