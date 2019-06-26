Extreme heat continues: Temps to feel like 106 across Central Florida Wednesday

Triple-digit feeling heat is set to settle in across Central Florida again on Wednesday.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said extreme heat is continuing in the Orlando area with a high of 96 that feels more than 106.
That means residents planning to work outside, or enjoy the outdoors, are advised to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and wear sunscreen.
The heat is set to stick around as rain chances stay relatively low at 30 percent through Tuesday.
Extreme heat again today across Florida!
Reminder... pic.twitter.com/ZXig5ztvgS— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 26, 2019
Shields said higher rain chances later in the week will help cool temperatures down starting Friday and through the weekend.
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
