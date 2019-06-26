  • Extreme heat continues: Temps to feel like 106 across Central Florida Wednesday

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    Triple-digit feeling heat is set to settle in across Central Florida again on Wednesday.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said extreme heat is continuing in the Orlando area with a high of 96 that feels more than 106.

    Related Headlines

    Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

    That means residents planning to work outside, or enjoy the outdoors, are advised to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and wear sunscreen.

    Know the difference: Heat exhaustion vs. Heatstroke

    The heat is set to stick around as rain chances stay relatively low at 30 percent through Tuesday.

    Shields said higher rain chances later in the week will help cool temperatures down starting Friday and through the weekend.

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

    Catch up on your full five-day forecast below: 

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories