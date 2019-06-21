Extreme heat: High to feel like 105 across Central Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - The heat is on across Central Florida on Friday, as highs are expected to feel as high as 105.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the “extreme heat” is returning after storms kept temperatures down earlier in the week.
Low chances of rain Friday and over the weekend, he said, are allowing temperatures to soar, with a high of 96 sticking around through Sunday.
Shields said temperatures that high mean Central Floridians need to use caution when they head outdoors over the weekend. That means staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen.
