CENTRAL FLORIDA - Extreme heat across Central Florida is the forecast for Memorial Day.
Related Headlines
The average high temperature will be 97 degrees, but the heat index will reach 100 degrees in parts of Central Florida.
"Highs across Central Florida will be well into the 90s today, with many inland areas reaching the upper 90s. We’ll be just a few degrees shy of or record high today in Orlando, which is 100 degrees," Severe Weather Center meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.
Click/tap here to download the WFTV weather app
Hot temperatures and high humidity could create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Anyone heading outside is advised to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.
"The extreme heat and dry weather will continue for the rest of the week," McCranie said.
High surf and rip current concerns are in place along the east coast.
Storms are not in the forecast until possibly the weekend, when the chance of rain will be about 20 percent.
The evening will bring the temperatures into the mid-70s.
Watch: Eyewitness News livestream
Super hot today! Use caution... ☀️ pic.twitter.com/mALH1277vH— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 27, 2019
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}