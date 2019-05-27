  • Extreme heat: Memorial Day brings 100-degree heat index across Central Florida

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - Extreme heat across Central Florida is the forecast for Memorial Day.

     

    The average high temperature will be 97 degrees, but the heat index will reach 100 degrees in parts of Central Florida.

     

    "Highs across Central Florida will be well into the 90s today, with many inland areas reaching the upper 90s. We’ll be just a few degrees shy of or record high today in Orlando, which is 100 degrees," Severe Weather Center meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.

     

    Hot temperatures and high humidity could create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Anyone heading outside is advised to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

     

    "The extreme heat and dry weather will continue for the rest of the week," McCranie said.

     

    High surf and rip current concerns are in place along the east coast.

     

    Storms are not in the forecast until possibly the weekend, when the chance of rain will be about 20 percent.

     

    The evening will bring the temperatures into the mid-70s.

     

