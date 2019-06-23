  • Extreme heat, severe thunderstorms mark end of first summer weekend

    The extreme heat continues Sunday with the heat index in some areas hitting 100 to 105 degrees.

    Expect a steamy afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s, with rain chances staying around 20% for most of Central Florida.

    Isolated thunderstorms near the coast will pop up Sunday afternoon before things calm down during the evening hours.

    Central Florida will be mostly clear and mild Sunday night with temperatures around the mid-70s.

    The heat will continue into the week as temperatures climb into the mid-90s before rain chances increase to 40% to 50% by Wednesday.

