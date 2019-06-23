Extreme heat, severe thunderstorms mark end of first summer weekend

The extreme heat continues Sunday with the heat index in some areas hitting 100 to 105 degrees.
Expect a steamy afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s, with rain chances staying around 20% for most of Central Florida.
Related Headlines
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
Isolated thunderstorms near the coast will pop up Sunday afternoon before things calm down during the evening hours.
Central Florida will be mostly clear and mild Sunday night with temperatures around the mid-70s.
KNOW THE DIFFERENCE: Heat exhaustion vs. Heat stroke
The heat will continue into the week as temperatures climb into the mid-90s before rain chances increase to 40% to 50% by Wednesday.
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
95° & sunny or 79° & a severe t-storm...#WFTV #FLwx #Florida #Orlando #CocoaBeach pic.twitter.com/01P6e5VHxf— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 23, 2019
Severe t-storm warning Brevard & SE Orange Co. through 4pm.— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 23, 2019
60mph wind and nickel size hail threat...severe thunderstorm on the south side of #Titusville headed toward Rockledge, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island. #StormAlert9 #WFTV #FLwx #FLwx pic.twitter.com/YPUddhbFY7
Major lightning cluster between #Titusville and #PortSaintJohn...drifting south toward #Rockledge. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida pic.twitter.com/wfc4Rloqnw— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 23, 2019
Not everybody will get the rain, but we do have isolated lightning storms out there this afternoon. Take a brief hiatus and head indoors if you hear thunder this afternoon. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/ZgNgINMfZw— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 23, 2019
It's happening! 100° heat index values are showing up across Central FL. I'm talking about this oppressive heat coming up on @WFTV with @KRayWFTV at Noon. pic.twitter.com/zDE6Si0ACC— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) June 23, 2019
Check your 5-day weather forecast below:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}