0 Eye on the tropics: Jerry & Lorenzo out to sea; closely monitoring Karen

ORLANDO, Fla. - While dry conditions are forecast in Central Florida this week, offshore the tropics remain active.

There are currently three tropical cyclones being tracked in the Atlantic Basin.

At 11 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center officially named Tropical Depression 13 as Lorenzo. It will continue to track over the Eastern Atlantic and remain over waters, not threatening any land.

See Official tracks for Jerry, Karen & Lorenzo

Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast

Tropical Storm Karen's track is beginning to show a bend to the west by Friday as Tropical Storm Jerry continues to move east, away from the U.S.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said it's still too soon to tell if Karen will have an impact in the U.S.

Karen could fall apart, go out to sea or threaten the U.S. next week. Karen has slowed down and will continue to crawl toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Heavy rain is expected across the northeastern Caribbean starting Tuesday through Thursday. Flash flooding and landslides are possible.

Karen is a very disorganized system, it won't take too much land interaction for it to become more dented. Karen could be enough dented to dissipate after it passes the northern Caribbean Islands. We will continue to monitor this and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News, wftv.com and on our free WFTV Weather app.

Karen will be one to watch.. It's a weak, sloppy storm now. Will move north across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

After that, very low confidence. 50/50 it dissipates. If it holds together, a ridge may push it west. Other models keep it out to sea. pic.twitter.com/WjOBK8JOrV — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 23, 2019

Record breaking western Hemisphere. 16 named storms since August 21..

That's an average of 4 names per week between the Pacific & Atlantic seasons. https://t.co/qRgtLQACzx — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 23, 2019

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

SEE CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

WEEKLY FORECAST

Shields said this week's forecast calls for a dry weather pattern with highs near 90 and nearly no chances for rain.

Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

© 2019 Cox Media Group.