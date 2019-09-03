'I don't think it's safe': Elderly Flagler couple head to a shelter ahead of Hurricane Dorian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Channel 9 reporter visited Flagler County on Monday to see how preparations are being made ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
She met an elderly couple, Matt and Marie Montemarano, from Flagler Beach who decided to stay at a shelter throughout the storm.
"I don't think it's safe. It's fine, but I don't want to stay there," Marie Montemarano said.
"Our daughter Barbara, she said the safest place to be is here instead of home," Matt Montemarano added.
