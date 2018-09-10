0 Active tropics: 3 hurricanes, 1 disturbance as Florence aims at Carolinas, mid-Atlantic

Florence strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday and will continue to intensify Monday. It is possible that by Tuesday morning it could become a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

“Today marks one year since Irma, and fortunately for us, we don’t have anything headed our way. However, the tropics are very active. Florence is headed to the Carolinas, which will increase our rip current threat all week. Plus, Isaac and Helene are out there, but it’s too early to tell where they will go. We’re watching it all,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Florence will continue traveling toward the Carolina coast where it is forecast to arrive by Thursday evening. It is too soon to know exactly where Florence will make landfall. Residents from Georgia to the mid-Atlantic coast should prepare for the hurricane.

Besides the high probability of the hurricane striking the coast, there is also a high probability that the system may stall, possibly over the Carolina-mid-Atlantic region. Some forecasts show at least a foot of rain with higher amounts for some places.

Parts of the mid-Atlantic are already well-saturated from recent rain. Additional rain, especially from a stalled tropical system, could be produce flash floods.

What does Florence mean to Central Florida?

It is unlikely Central Florida will be directly affected by Florence, although Atlantic beaches may see large swells. The high risk for rip currents is already present along the east coast and will likely to continue through the week.

The Atlantic now has 3 hurricanes at the same time: #Florence, #Helene and #Isaac. This is the 11th year on record that the Atlantic has had 3+ hurricanes simultaneously. Other years were 1893, 1926, 1950, 1961, 1967, 1980, 1995, 1998, 2010, and 2017. pic.twitter.com/uQxzXsMmfg — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Hurricane Isaac is approaching the Caribbean. Isaac became the fifth hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season Sunday evening. Isaac will likely continue to be a hurricane as it continues traveling west at about 14 mph. It is forecast to cross the Central Lesser Antilles on Thursday. Most models show slight weakening to a tropical storm, perhaps before it reaches the Lesser Antilles. Residents should still prepare for a Category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane, tropical storm and tropical depression: What’s the difference?

Once Isaac enters the Caribbean, strong wind shear could dominate the area, which could further weaken the system. Isaac should still be monitored closely as any system that enters the area could pose a threat to Florida.

Helene in the Eastern Atlantic

Hurricane Helene is located west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It will continue traveling slowly west before making a turn north Tuesday, remaining over the open Atlantic and not threatening land.

Tropical disturbance over the western Caribbean

A disturbance over the western Caribbean has a 30 percent chance of development within five days. Wind shear is preventing the system from becoming organized in the short term, but as this system travels to the northwest and enters the Gulf of Mexico, conditions will become more favorable for the disturbance to become better organized.

Residents along the eastern Mexican coast and Texas should monitor this system closely.

