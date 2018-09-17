A pet crisis in Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria: How to help

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - It’s been almost one year after Hurricane Maria, and many animals in Puerto Rico still need help.
In the days after the storm, animal rescue groups rushed to the island to save stray or abandoned animals. Some families made a difficult choice to leave their animals behind. The population of strays exploded.
“There’s too many. Too many,” said Winnie Santiago, who heads an animal rescue team on the island. Santiago said even a year later – there is still a substantial animal problem on the island.
Santiago has partnered with Second Chance Rescue to get animals adopted and pump some of the proceeds back to the island to support animal services.
Unlike on the U.S. mainland, there is little to no funding for animal services in Puerto Rico.
“It’s very stressful for the government. They want to do something but there’s no concrete plan,” said Santiago.
To learn more about how to adopt a pet, or how to donate, click or tap here.
