  • Caribbean impacts: Beryl struggling, weakens and speeds up

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Beryl continues to struggle with strong wind shear (and upcoming dry air) and it is not looking like it will make it past Tuesday, "at best." 

    The system has been battling with some wind shear, with most of its convection focusing over the south-southeast quadrant. As it approaches the Windward and Leeward Islands the wind shear will increase, likely further destroying this system.

    The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly Beryl this weekend, they took off to Curacao Saturday morning.

    Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon and strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Friday morning before weakening back to a tropical Storm Saturday morning.

    Beryl is a relatively tiny storm, approaching the Lesser Antilles and it does not represent a threat to Florida. 

     

     

     

    Watches and warnings: 

    A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: Dominica, Guadeloupe
    A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy, Saba and St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten
     

    The system will pass over the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm Sunday, but it will continue to weaken rapidly as it will also encounter drier and much more stable conditions as well as stronger wind shear. Starting Sunday, Beryl will be picking more speed as it will be guided by the Bermuda High. 

     

     

    THREATS TO CARIBBEAN ISLANDS: 

    The Lesser Antilles will experience gusty winds at times and some passing strong thunderstorms. Total rainfall between 1-3 inches. 

    The threats for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic continue to become less likely, except strong waves and rip currents along the southern coasts. Puerto Rico could receive 1-4 incehs with the system (by the a tropical wave or trough) passing well south of the island.

    The Caribbean Islands could benefit from the rains as there is a high chance for an El Niño to develop over the winter months which bring severe drought conditions to the region. During the 2016 El Niño water was rationed in many islands and lots of crops were lost. 

    In May, Subtropical Storm Alberto battered parts of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.

