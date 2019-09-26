0 Disorganized TS Karen likely to dissipate over Atlantic; humidity returns to C. Fla

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Karen is still meandering out in the Atlantic, about 700 miles north of the Caribbean, with forecasts calling for the storm to fall apart before ever impacting land.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the weak, disorganized storm should pose no distinct threat to the U.S. or Florida.

"It is no issue at this time for the United States, which is great news," Shields said.

It is very likely this storm will fall apart before the weekend starts as it continues to stay relatively stagnant in the Atlantic and continues to battle with strong wind shear.

Karen's center has become even broader and it continues to become messier. Still, some rain showers associated with the system are affecting the northeastern Caribbean.

Rain totals have been between 2 to 4 inches with up to 8 inches in some isolated spots across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

HURRICANE LORENZO

Lorenzo became the fifth hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It has continued to intensify and it is now a Category 4 Major Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Lorenzo will continue to be a major hurricane through the weekend. It is not only a strong hurricane but also a very large hurricane with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles from its center and tropical storm-force winds up to 225 miles from its center.

The good news is that Lorenzo will stay over the eastern Atlantic without affecting any land.

WEEKLY FORECAST

This week's forecast calls for a dry weather pattern with highs near 90 and nearly no chances for rain. Thursday's forecast calls for slightly warmer temperatures with a high of 92 and mostly sunny skies.

The winds will be a bit stronger Thursday through Saturday, from the east.

Humidity will slowly start to increase and it will start to feel muggier each day. By Sunday, there could be some isolated showers across Central Florida.

