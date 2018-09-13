0 Don't be fooled by Florence weakening, the storm is expanding; life-threatening impacts

Hurricane Florence has continued to weaken since Wednesday afternoon. Don’t be fooled by the weakening of this storm because even though it has weakened, Florence has expanded in size and a bigger storm means a higher storm surge over a much larger area. With so many variables, a hurricane’s intensity is one of the hardest points to forecast.

Florence's track is still not set in stone. The latest advisory has Florence shifted to make landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina.



This track still has time to shift a bit north or south. but this storm is huge and its' effects will go well beyond its' center for many days. This system’s center still has a chance to rebuild, go through eyewall replacement and allow for slight intensification. As of now, it is forecast that Florence will make landfall as a strong Category 1 or Category 2 hurricane.

Yes!! Track shift important but it’s expansion is where it’s at!

Florence will border the coast for at least 36 hours starting early Friday. Coastal damage will likely be catastrophic along the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts. The life-threatening storm surge will also coincide with high tide at some point.

"Life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding are likely over portions of the Carolinas and the southern and central Appalachians late this week into early next week as Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and moves inland, " explained the National Hurricane Center in their latest advisory.

Impacts to Central Florida? Indirectly, yes!

Central Florida will not be directly affected by Florence. There will be some collateral effects such as very large swells and high risk of rip currents. The highest seas will arrive Thursday, reaching 6 to 10 feet along the Brevard/Volusia beaches. There could be coastal flooding and some beach erosion farther north. The peak surf height will occur Thursday and gradually subside after Florence makes landfall.

Florence will pull some dry air over Central Florida, which will limit thunderstorm activity only to about 20 percent to 30 percent. Any storms that do develop will be mainly late afternoon

Threats for the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states

Storm surge: A life-threatening storm surge is likely along portions of the coastline of the Carolinas, perhaps through some parts of Virginia too. A combination of storm surge and tide will allow water to rush inland and flood normally dry areas. The greatest storm surge forecast will likely be from Cape Fear to Cape Lookout, including the Neuse, Pamlico, Pungo, and Bay rivers where storm surge can reach 9 to 13 feet. From North Myrtle Beach to Cape Fear, a 6- to 9-foot storm surge is possible.

Flooding: Life-threatening freshwater flooding is likely from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event, which may extend inland over the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic for hundreds of miles as Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and moves inland. Coastal North Carolina can receive 20 to 30 inches of rain. South Carolina, western and northern North Carolina could see 5 to 10 inches of rain with some isolated areas seeing 20 inches. Along the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states, 3 to 6 inches of rain are possible with some isolated spots receiving around 12 inches.

Tornadoes: With the right quadrant of the storm likely to be focused over eastern North Carolina, some tornadoes could develop as the system moves in.

Wind: Tropical storm-force winds will arrive Thursday evening to the Carolinas. Residents are prompted to finish preparations by Thursday morning. The winds will gradually increase to damaging, hurricane-force winds. Damaging wind could also spread well inland into portions of the Carolinas and Virginia.

Large swells and dangerous surf: Large swells affecting Bermuda and portions of the U.S. East Coast will continue this week, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents.

We will continue to monitor Florence closely and bring you updates promptly on Channel 9, WFTV.com and on our WFTV apps. We have sent a crew to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to bring you the latest on Florence.

