0 Tropical Storm Dorian steady over Caribbean; high uncertainty of impact in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Dorian continues to march west-northwest at about 13 mph. It will continue to struggle with the dry air as it brushes Puerto Rico. Pictures have started to come out from the Lesser Antilles, Martinique shows flooded areas with some spots receiving over 8 inches of rain.



TUESDAY 11 a.m. update:

The latest track for Tropical Storm Dorian has its wind speeds remaining at 50 mph as it tracks 415 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico. The dry air seems to be holding Dorian’s intensity steady. Dorian still has a window for intensification due to the very warm Caribbean waters and the amount of heat content available in this area.

Tropical storm or hurricane watches were issued Tuesday morning for Hispaniola.

Latest watch and warnings in effect

Dorian's Latest Track

Dorian is a very compact storm with tropical-storm-force winds that only extend outward 45 miles.

At 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center stated that Dorian continues to battle the dry air over the Caribbean and its pressure has stayed at 1005 mb. Maximum sustained winds at 50 mph and continues to move to the west-northwest at 13 mph.

Tuesday night through Wednesday morning Dorian will come about 20 miles southeast of Boquerón, in the southwestern corner of Puerto Rico. Anywhere from Yauco to Mayaguez there could be over 8 inches of rainfall during Dorian’s track near the island.

Dorian is still forecast to cross the Mona Passage. If this track verifies then Dorian will not have too much land interaction which means that it could stay as a tropical storm as it enters the Atlantic again and tracks over the Central Bahamas. The waters over the Central Bahamas are extremely warm and shear is expected to relax in this region. But the important fact to remember at this point is that Dorian, while in the Caribbean will be dealing with a lot of shear and dry air, which could really damage the system.

The amount of uncertainty after Thursday is greater because of all the factors that could really put a dent in Dorian in the Caribbean.

IS DORIAN A THREAT TO FLORIDA?

From Thursday on the forecast is still very uncertain. There is the potential for some impact in Florida, but it will all depend on how disrupted this system gets in the Caribbean and if there is anything left there is still the possibility that it interacts with the terrain in the Dominican Republic. The margin of error this far out is about 200 miles.

Local weather: Rain, some strong storms expected in Central Florida

