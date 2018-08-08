  • Eye on the Tropics: Debby weakens, entering colder Atlantic waters

    By: Irene Sans , Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - Debby transitioned into a Tropical Storm, Wednesday, still does not pose a threat to land.

    The system formed as a subtropical storm in the open north Atlantic Tuesday morning. It is located about 1,000 miles west of the Azores and over 1,700 miles northeast of Florida.

    Debby will continue to weaken overnight this Wednesday and by Thursday will be a remnant low, continuing to travel over the open water to the east. 

