CENTRAL FLORIDA - Debby transitioned into a Tropical Storm, Wednesday, still does not pose a threat to land.
The system formed as a subtropical storm in the open north Atlantic Tuesday morning. It is located about 1,000 miles west of the Azores and over 1,700 miles northeast of Florida.
Debby will continue to weaken overnight this Wednesday and by Thursday will be a remnant low, continuing to travel over the open water to the east.
#Debby has developed tropical characteristics and has now been classified as a tropical storm. But, the impact to the U.S. East Coast remains the same...zip. pic.twitter.com/c81BqFaFwe— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) August 8, 2018
"Debby" Is NO threat to Florida, NO threat to the United States and NO threat to land on Earth. The tropicsl remain relatively quiet. pic.twitter.com/eHxeaKAOzW— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) August 7, 2018
#Debby will quickly weaken as it enters higher latitudes where sea surface temps are well below 70degrees F.#Debby rápidamente se debilitará durante las próximas 24 horas ya que entra a latitudes mayores donde la temperatura de la superficie del agua está por debajo de los 70F. pic.twitter.com/NjekDAcBsS— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 7, 2018
Could this be the shortest-lived Storm? #Debby— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 7, 2018
Forecast to dissipate into a depression (at best) by Wednesday evening.
¿Será este la tormenta de más corta duración?#Debby no amenaza tierra y se debilitará a depresión (como mucho) para el miércoles en la noche. pic.twitter.com/I347lO0j1q
