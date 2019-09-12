0 Eye on the tropics: Disturbance in Bahamas could become tropical storm

A tropical disturbance in the Bahamas is developing, and it could become a tropical storm this weekend.

"The tropical disturbance in the southern Bahamas will get better organized. More of our data shows it becoming Tropical Storm Humberto -- and having it near Florida (or even just east) this weekend," Severe Weather Center meteorologist Brian Shields said.

The disturbance is expected to bring rain to Florida.

"The rain chance hinges on where this goes, and because this is a system that hasn't even developed yet, that is up in the air. But this is a ‘close to home' system and can develop rather quickly (with no clearly defined course yet) - so it needs to be paid close attention to," Shields said.

Meanwhile, the average high temperature in Central Florida will hit 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of passing showers.

The average low temperature will hit 76 degrees.

Eye on the Tropics

During this time of the year, there are several tropical waves emerging form Africa. At this point, we are watching three tropical waves, two of which are over 2,000 miles from Florida.

A tropical wave we are really watching closely is located north of Cuba. This system has a high chance of becoming organized as it approaches the Florida Straits and the Gulf of Mexico. The waters just south of the Bahamas and around the Florida Keys are between 86- and 89-degrees Fahrenheit. This is premium fuel for a tropical system.

What is preventing this area of disturbed weather in the short term from developing is wind shear, as it cuts off the natural development cycle of a tropical system.

Regardless of development, we can expect high rain chances starting Friday. Much of Central Florida will receive measurable rain and more instability and moisture will arrive over the weekend as the storm system moves over the Gulf of Mexico.

Central Floridians can expect two to three inches of rain, with some isolated spots with four inches of rainfall through the weekend. The higher range of rainfall mainly focused over western Orange, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. Tornadoes are also a possibility this weekend.

What's next in the tropics?

Models and weather patterns are giving a hint to an uptick for the possibility of tropical development during the last week of September into the first week of October. The Madden-Julian Oscillation is an energy wave that travels around the globe toward the east. This planetary wave propagates sinking or rising air.

Tropical systems need rising air to keep their natural cycle. Models show rising air increasing across the Atlantic basin by the end of September. This is just an ingredient needed in the tropical recipe. We will have to wait to see where the tropical waves set up, the water conditions where they travel, Saharan dust, dry air and wind shear in a specific area. Stay informed and keep your hurricane plans handy.

