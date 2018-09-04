0 EYE ON THE TROPICS: Gordon strengthens, landfall tonight; storm surge danger

5 p.m. update:

Gordon continues as a a tropical storm moving northwest at 15 mph. The system could become a strengthen to a category 1 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph before making landfall near Gulfport, Mississippi this evening, before midnight.

Regardless of intensification the system will produce strong storm surge of around 4 feet from the Mobile Bay to the Pensacola region. Specifically 3 to 5 feet storm surge can be expected from the mouth of the Pearl River to Dauphin Island.

Heavy rain will also be a concern across the northern Gulf States. Four to eight inches of rain are likely over the Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, northeastern Louisiana, and southern Arkansas. Higher isolated amounts of 12 inches aer possible.

Tornadoes are also possible for southern Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

#Gordon to make landfall tonight, possibly as a Cat 1 Hurricane. Life threatening storm surge 3-5 feet, and torrential rainfall reaching about 12 inches in some spots. Tornadoes are also possible for southern Alabama, Mississippi and Florida. pic.twitter.com/SBZcWJ92K8 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence has formed far out over the Atlantic, where it doesn't currently pose a threat to any land.

Florence is the third hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season.

SEE FLORENCE LOCATION AND LAST 6 HOUR SATELLITE LOOP

Check below for updates on Tropical Storm Gordon:

4:30 p.m.

Tropical Storm Gordon could still become a hurricane as it zeroes in on the central Gulf Coast. Some parts of the Florida panhandle are already seeing bands of rain from the storm.

Despite some better structure of #Gordon's core, latest recon flight suggests that strengthening hasn't started yet. Forecast is still for the system to become a hurricane just before landfall later tonight. #Eyeontropics pic.twitter.com/TApX32UCcy — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) September 4, 2018

More Coverage You Can Count On:

#Gordon will have time to organize, conditions will be favorable for strengthening. It's expected for it to make landfall shortly before midnight near #Gulfport/ #Biloxi #Mississippi as a cat 1 hurricane. Storm Surge a big concern for east side of landfall pic.twitter.com/BCPkv1xw7U — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 4, 2018

11 a.m.

The head of the U.S. National Hurricane Center says he isn't just worried about flooding from the ocean but also flooding from heavy rain from Tropical Storm Gordon.



National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham says water will be the main story with the storm, currently forecast to make landfall in or near the Mississippi coast late Tuesday.



Graham says a life-threatening storm surge of 3 of 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters) is predicted along the western Alabama, Mississippi and extreme eastern Louisiana coasts.



Graham says heavy rain could also threaten lives. Up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain is expected on the storm's track into southern Arkansas, with some areas seeing up to 12 inches (30 centimeters).



Graham said Tuesday in a Facebook Live video that even if the storm doesn't reach its forecast of hurricane strength its effect would be about the same.



10 a.m.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a state of emergency ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Gordon.



Ivey's office says she signed the declaration Tuesday morning.



Gordon is expected to scrape the Alabama coast as it is makes landfall in Mississippi late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.



The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings wrote on Twitter that coastal residents are urged to get to a safe location by Tuesday afternoon and stay there until Wednesday morning.

9:10 a.m.



Mississippi's governor has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches the Gulf Coast.



Gov. Phil Bryant said Monday night that the declaration will make state resources and personnel available to areas affected by the storm.

Download the free WFTV weather app



The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warned in a Tuesday update that tornadoes will be possible Tuesday afternoon through the evening. The agency says flash flooding, high winds and storm surge also threatened the southern part of the state.



A hurricane warning is in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border. The National Hurricane Center is predicting a "life-threatening" storm surge along parts of the central Gulf Coast.

8:40 a.m.



A number of schools near Pensacola in northwest Florida have called off classes as Tropical Storm Gordon spins through the Gulf of Mexico.

Officials along Pensacola Beach say the waves are picking up Tuesday morning and lifeguards are warning beachgoers of the danger.

Pensacola Water Safety Capt. Jake Wilson tells WEAR-TV the strong east wind is bringing a lateral current "where it's just going to push you down the beach."

Wilson says beachgoers shouldn't get into the Gulf of Mexico when red flags are flying along the beaches.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border. The National Hurricane Center is predicting a "life-threatening" storm surge along parts of the central Gulf Coast.

7:00 a.m.

Tropical Storm Gordon is continuing to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane late Tuesday when it hits the central U.S. Gulf Coast, including coastal Mississippi. From there, it is forecast to move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

5 a.m.

Gordon formed into a tropical storm near the Florida Keys early Monday as it lashed the southern part of the state with heavy rains and high winds.

Read: State of emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon

The storm was centered 280 miles (450 kilometers) east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, forecasters said early Tuesday morning. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 65 mph (100 kph).

A hurricane warning was put into effect for the area stretching from the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border.

Track: Live Doppler 9 HD from Severe Weather Center 9

Click here to Certified Meteorologist Brian Shields' live forecast on Channel 9 Eyewitness News, and click here to download the free WFTV weather app.

Gordon continues to move toward LA/MS/AL - away from us! I'll see you on 9! pic.twitter.com/KtDgzIoCZt — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 4, 2018

WATCH: What are Tropical Storms

#Gordon will have time to organize, conditions will be favorable for strengthening. It's expected for it to make landfall shortly before midnight near #Gulfport/ #Biloxi #Mississippi as a cat 1 hurricane. Storm Surge a big concern for east side of landfall pic.twitter.com/BCPkv1xw7U

— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 4, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.