0 EYE ON THE TROPICS: Hurricane Michael fully emerged in warm waters, strengthens overnight

Hurricane Michael continues to intensify, although battling 20 knot wind shear, but it travels over the very warm Gulf of Mexico waters.

Michael's center is completely over the Gulf of Mexico allowing the system to become better structured, feeding off the at least 87-degree waters, likely strengthening further to a Category 2 hurricane by sunrise Tuesday.

MICHAEL'S LATEST TRACK

Speed is expected to remain similar, at about 12 mph, slightly shifting to the north-northwest as it rides in the periphery of the Bermuda High located over the Atlantic Ocean. By Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning the hurricane will likely be a major Category 3 hurricane about 250 miles directly west of Tampa. By Wednesday afternoon, Michael will be approaching the Florida Panhandle and under the current track and speed it is forecast to make landfall near Panama City shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Once Michael makes landfall it will speed up to the northeast as it gets picked up by a trough which will take it out to the Atlantic Ocean Thursday evening.

#Michael: trying really hard to develop an eye tonight. It could be cat 2 by sunrise. Residents along #FloridaPanhandle should end preparations by Tue. afternoon. Michael to remain over 250 miles W of Tampa. Indirect minimal impacts to #CentralFlorida. https://t.co/sXJDJedJsq pic.twitter.com/JpO43zvtaZ — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) October 9, 2018

THREATS

Central Florida: Periods of heavy rains could lead to some isolated flooding across Central Florida, especially in parts where rain bands become more persistent. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible, higher amounts west of I-4 through the West Coast. Breezy to windy conditions are expected to start Tuesday and continue through late Wednesday. Wind will be mainly from the east gusting up to 25 mph Tuesday, then shifting from the southeast Wednesday and mainly from the south on Thursday. Gusts will remain between 25-30 mph.

If you have loose objects in your patio, yard or balcony, it's a good time to bring those indoors.



Florida Panhandle: Michael will bring destructive wind and heavy widespread rain across northern Florida. The most catastrophic threat is storm surge. It could reach 9 to 12 feet from Panama City to Apalachicola, or east of Michael's center. Residents along the coast of northern Florida, from the Big Bend westward, should adhere to officials' orders.

Georgia and the Carolinas: Michael will be traveling fast over Georgia and the Carolinas, still heavy rain is expected which could lead to some flash flooding, especially over already saturated areas. Hurricane force winds will be ending, but still expect at least 39 mph winds as Michael rushes toward the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

Really watching the storm surge threat with #Michael, normally dry areas near the coast between #CrystalRiver, #Florida to #IndianPass, Florida have the potential to see rising water heights to 8-12'. #WFTV #Florida #EyeOnTheTropics pic.twitter.com/Z0OBQpMLRk — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) October 8, 2018

Many thousands will likely lose power, perhaps for weeks as #Michael will make a direct impact. #EyeonTropics pic.twitter.com/WMjq1z6ztd — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) October 9, 2018

