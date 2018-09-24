Tropical Depression 11, which formed Friday evening, completely dissipated,as forecast.
Tropical Storm Kirk continued to weaken Monday morning and dissipated into a tropical wave just before noon Monday. Although it has 40 mph maximum sustained winds, Kirk lost its center of circulation, therefore advisories have been discontinued. Kirk's remnants are located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Windward Islands and will continue to travel west at about 10-15 mph during the week. It has a medium chance of redeveloping as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.
Subtropical Storm Leslie, located in the Central Atlantic Ocean is forecast to move slowly to the east, without affecting land. It is forecast to dissipate as by Wednesday evening.
A tropical disturbance, located about 450 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras North Carolina, has a medium chance to develop into a tropical system in the short term as it moves to the west-northwest. The favorable conditions are not expected to last too long, as wind shear is expected to increase over the region by Wednesday limiting any further development.
There is plenty of time to watch the tropics. There are no systems that represent a direct threat to Florida at this time.
