CENTRAL FLORIDA - Subtropical Storm Debby has formed in the open north Atlantic Tuesday morning. The storm does not represent a threat to land. It is located about 1,000 miles west of the Azores and over 1,700 miles northeast of Florida.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Coverage You Can Count On:
-
Action 9: Home hurricane nightmare could happen to anyone
-
What you must know about hurricane hype, rumor control
-
How to use the internet during the storm when your internet is down
-
Interactive map: Are you in an evacuation zone? It's better to know now
-
Hurricane, tropical storm and tropical depression: What's the difference?
Debby has maintained maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour Tuesday, mainly moving north at about 15 miles per hour.
"Debby" Is NO threat to Florida, NO threat to the United States and NO threat to land on Earth. The tropicsl remain relatively quiet. pic.twitter.com/eHxeaKAOzW— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) August 7, 2018
LIVE: Doppler 9 HD from Severe Weather Center 9
See the 2018 Atlantic Season Names
This is the third "subtropical" storm named in the Atlantic. The 1969 hurricane season had the most storms classified subtropical, 5.
Debby is forecast to weaken during the next 24 hours, becoming a depression by Wednesday evening as it enters much cooler waters.
#Debby will quickly weaken as it enters higher latitudes where sea surface temps are well below 70degrees F.#Debby rápidamente se debilitará durante las próximas 24 horas ya que entra a latitudes mayores donde la temperatura de la superficie del agua está por debajo de los 70F. pic.twitter.com/NjekDAcBsS— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 7, 2018
Could this be the shortest-lived Storm? #Debby— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 7, 2018
Forecast to dissipate into a depression (at best) by Wednesday evening.
¿Será este la tormenta de más corta duración?#Debby no amenaza tierra y se debilitará a depresión (como mucho) para el miércoles en la noche. pic.twitter.com/I347lO0j1q
More Coverage You Can Count On:
- Here's how to keep your pets safe during a hurricane
- NOAA Predicts near- or above-average season
- Florida's 10 safest cities in a hurricane
- 15 safety tips that could save your life during a hurricane
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}