    By: Irene Sans

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - Subtropical Storm Debby has formed in the open north Atlantic Tuesday morning. The storm does not represent a threat to land. It is located about 1,000 miles west of the Azores and over 1,700 miles northeast of Florida.

    Debby has maintained maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour Tuesday, mainly moving north at about 15 miles per hour.

     

    This is the third "subtropical" storm named in the Atlantic. The 1969 hurricane season had the most storms classified subtropical, 5. 

    Debby is forecast to weaken during the next 24 hours, becoming a depression by Wednesday evening as it enters much cooler waters. 

     

     

     

