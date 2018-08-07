  • Eye on the Tropics: Subtropical Storm Debby forms in the Atlantic Ocean

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - Subtropical Storm Debby has formed in the north Atlantic , the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

    According to the NHC, the system has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, moving north at 16 miles per hour.

    According to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields, subtropical storm Debby poses no threat to Florida or the United States.

