Eye on the Tropics: Subtropical Storm Debby forms in the Atlantic Ocean

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Subtropical Storm Debby has formed in the north Atlantic , the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.
According to the NHC, the system has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, moving north at 16 miles per hour.
According to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields, subtropical storm Debby poses no threat to Florida or the United States.
"Debby" Is NO threat to Florida, NO threat to the United States and NO threat to land on Earth. The tropicsl remain relatively quiet. pic.twitter.com/eHxeaKAOzW— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) August 7, 2018
