The tropics continue to be busy.
Humberto is a strong hurricane and moving away from the U.S., but it's pulling a dry air mass over Florida, which is limiting shower and storm activity.
Tropical Depression 10 formed Tuesday morning, and the National Hurricane Center has begun advisories for the system.
The next name on the list is Imelda.
The depression is located about 1,100 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Models call for the system to continue traveling westward before turning northwest, staying north of the Caribbean by the end of the week and over Atlantic waters in the longer term.
Current intensity models show the system staying as a tropical storm during the next three days, possibly strengthening to a hurricane once it is adjacent to the Caribbean on the weekend,
Tropical Depression 10 forms in the Atlantic. Likely to be a fish storm, approaching the Caribbean but turning northward, staying over the Atlantic.
(gfx by @HurricaneModels) pic.twitter.com/A77otOkMSS
Another system approaching Texas will bring heavy rain to Southeast Texas starting today through Friday. This area of disturbed weather has a very short window to develop before it reaches land; nonetheless, heavy rain will slowly move over the Texas coast into the Southeast. Some models are showing over 10 inches of rainfall during the next five days.
