Eye on the tropics: Tropical Depression #2 forms in Atlantic

Tropical Depression No. 2 has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.
The system is 2,500 miles off the coast of Florida, according to certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie.
Related Headlines
-
Puerto Rican evacuees get 2 more weeks in FEMA shelter program
-
What you must know about hurricane hype, rumor control
-
Interactive map: Are you in an evacuation zone? It's better to know now
-
Hurricane, tropical storm and tropical depression: What's the difference?
-
5 things to know before hurricane season
-
Family emergency supply kit must-haves
-
Hurricane evacuation: Helpful apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes
In the short term, the storm may slightly strengthen to a weak tropical storm before it dissipates early next week.
If it becomes a named storm, the system would be called Beryl.
The tropical disturbance in the Central Atlantic has developed into Tropical Depression #2. We'll get the first advisory at 11am.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 5, 2018
Located ~2500 miles from FL.
This T.D. is still expect to be torn apart and weaken in a few days. It is no threat to Florida. pic.twitter.com/B1LwpftjKd
McCranie said there is no threat to Florida.
In May, Subtropical Storm Alberto battered parts of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.
Stay with the team from Severe Weather Center 9 as we track this system and throughout hurricane season.
Download the free WFTV Weather app
More Coverage You Can Count On:
- 15 safety tips that could save your life during a hurricane
- Florida's 10 safest cities in a hurricane
- NOAA Predicts near- or above-average season
- Here's how to keep your pets safe during a hurricane
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}