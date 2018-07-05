  • Eye on the tropics: Tropical Depression #2 forms in Atlantic

    By: Kevin Williams

    Tropical Depression No. 2 has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

    The system is 2,500 miles off the coast of Florida, according to certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie. 

    In the short term, the storm may slightly strengthen to a weak tropical storm before it dissipates early next week.

    If it becomes a named storm, the system would be called Beryl.

    McCranie said there is no threat to Florida.

    In May, Subtropical Storm Alberto battered parts of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.

