Eye on the tropics: Tropical Depression #3, large swells, rip currents for East Coast

The tropics quickly heat up! Another tropical system develops, this time about 150 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
The system is very unorganized and will remain like this over much of the weekend, but it could gain tropical storm category by Sunday morning as the maximum sustained winds are forecast to exceed 39 mph.
It is moving very slowly northward at 2 mph. Tropical Depression number 3 has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and could strengthen through the weekend.
Tropical Depression #3 will likely become a tropical storm by Sunday morning (Chris)-- then remain over land, away from US territory. IF** it survives until mid next week, it could hit Newfoundland. #TD3 #chris pic.twitter.com/wlOVY7gNmg— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 7, 2018
Visit the Eye on the Tropics section to read about hurricane preparedness.
LATEST TRACK: Tropical depression #3 / Future Chris
The storm is forecast to remain over water throughout much of its trajectory, until mid-next week, when it could hit Newfoundland, if it still alive as a tropical system. Large waves, swells and high risk for rip current will be the main impact to much of the North Carolina and Mid-Atlantic coast this weekend into next week, with the storm remaining well offshore.
If this system gets named, the next name on the list is Chris.
Another Storm: Miniature Beryl spins over the Atlantic, on the way to the Caribbean
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for an updated forecast.
Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate the system Saturday morning.
Stay with the team of six meteorologists from Severe Weather Center 9 as we track this system and throughout hurricane season.
Download the free WFTV Weather app
More Coverage You Can Count On:
- Here's how to keep your pets safe during a hurricane
- NOAA Predicts near- or above-average season
- Florida's 10 safest cities in a hurricane
- 15 safety tips that could save your life during a hurricane
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}