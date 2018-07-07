  • Eye on the tropics: Tropical Depression #3, large swells, rip currents for East Coast

    The tropics quickly heat up! Another tropical system develops, this time about 150 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. 

    The system is very unorganized and will remain like this over much of the weekend, but it could gain tropical storm category by Sunday morning as the maximum sustained winds are forecast to exceed 39 mph. 

    It is moving very slowly northward at 2 mph. Tropical Depression number 3 has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and could strengthen through the weekend.

     

     

    LATEST TRACK: Tropical depression #3 / Future Chris

    The storm is forecast to remain over water throughout much of its trajectory, until mid-next week, when it could hit Newfoundland, if it still alive as a tropical system. Large waves, swells and high risk for rip current will be the main impact to much of the North Carolina and Mid-Atlantic coast this weekend into next week, with the storm remaining well offshore. 

    If this system gets named, the next name on the list is Chris. 

    Another Storm: Miniature Beryl spins over the Atlantic, on the way to the Caribbean

    Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate the system Saturday morning. 

