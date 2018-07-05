Eye on the Tropics: Tropical Storm Beryl forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon, Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said.
The system is about 2,500 miles off the coast of Florida, Terry said.
Related Headlines
-
What you must know about hurricane hype, rumor control
-
Interactive map: Are you in an evacuation zone? It's better to know now
-
Hurricane, tropical storm and tropical depression: What's the difference?
-
5 things to know before hurricane season
-
Family emergency supply kit must-haves
-
Hurricane evacuation: Helpful apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes
"Beryl should be a short-lived tropical system, but we're watching it as it moves westward through the Atlantic," he said.
The storm could dissipate by early next week.
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for Terry's updated forecast.
Read: Eye on the Tropics section
#Beryl should be a short-lived tropical system, but we're watching it as it moves westward through the Atlantic. #EyeonTropics @WFTV pic.twitter.com/WtMfddNQpK— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) July 5, 2018
The tropical disturbance in the Central Atlantic has developed into Tropical Depression #2. We'll get the first advisory at 11am.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 5, 2018
Located ~2500 miles from FL.
This T.D. is still expect to be torn apart and weaken in a few days. It is no threat to Florida. pic.twitter.com/B1LwpftjKd
Tropical Depression #Two is expected to degenerate into an open trough east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend. Locally heavy rains and gusty winds will still be possible over portions of the Leeward Islands by Sunday and Monday. https://t.co/VV7ZCJ8c7O? pic.twitter.com/YtVRomyjxL— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 5, 2018
McCranie said there is no threat to Florida.
In May, Subtropical Storm Alberto battered parts of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.
Stay with the team from Severe Weather Center 9 as we track this system and throughout hurricane season.
Download the free WFTV Weather app
More Coverage You Can Count On:
- 15 safety tips that could save your life during a hurricane
- Florida's 10 safest cities in a hurricane
- NOAA Predicts near- or above-average season
- Here's how to keep your pets safe during a hurricane
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}