  • Eye on the Tropics: Tropical Storm Beryl forms in Atlantic

    By: Jason Kelly , Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon, Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said.

    The system is about 2,500 miles off the coast of Florida, Terry said.

    "Beryl should be a short-lived tropical system, but we're watching it as it moves westward through the Atlantic," he said.

    The storm could dissipate by early next week.

    McCranie said there is no threat to Florida.

    In May, Subtropical Storm Alberto battered parts of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.

