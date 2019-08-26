0 Eye on the Tropics: Compact T.S. Dorian strengthens, closer to Windward Islands

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9's Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking two tropical disturbances: Tropical Storm Dorian and Invest 98L.

Invest 98L continues to move away from land and could become a named system on Tuesday. Hurricane hunters' flight scheduled for Monday was canceled. All eyes are on Tropical Storm Dorian approaching the Lesser Antilles. It is not forecast to impact any region of the U.S. directly. At most, this storm will cause rough surf along the Carolina coast as it strengthens and moves over water.

Meteorologist Brian Shields will be live on Eyewitness News starting at noon.

WATCH LIVE HERE

DORIAN COMING CLOSE TO THE LESSER ANTILLES

Dorian, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season continues to strengthen as it moves toward the Windward Islands. It has become better organized during the early morning hours on Monday.

#Dorian's rains arrive to the Windward Islands. This is a compact storm. The track has been consistent, but the intensities are EVERYWHERE.

Also, track shifted a bit to the right.. but with intensity varying so much, this could still change. pic.twitter.com/c7fprrYdAf — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 26, 2019

Tropical Storm Dorian is in the Atlantic and will move into the Caribbean Monday night. It is centered about 205 miles east-southeast of Barbados and moving west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds are at 60 mph. Dorian is a very compact storm with tropical-storm-force winds that only extend outward 45 miles.

Local weather: Rain, some strong storms expected in Central Florida

The storm will be very close to Puerto Rico on Wednesday and Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

Dorian could continue to strengthen and become a category 1 hurricane. Models are far from consensus on intensity, varying from a tropical storm to hurricane category 3 on Thursday. This tells us that we must focus on what we know about the conditions in the Caribbean. There is very dry air surrounding the system. This dry air has prevented the storm from gaining strength since it was named. The system stayed with maximum sustained winds between 40-50 miles per hour throughout the weekend.

2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season name list

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and Martinique.

What's the difference? Hurricane, tropical storm and a tropical depression

It was expected for the tropics to get busier. After all, we are approaching the heart of the season. Usually, over 80% of Atlantic tropical activity occurs between August and October.

HELPFUL LINKS:

Viewers have asked if this system will threaten Florida. It is too far out to know this, but considering it will struggle a lot in the Caribbean, then likely pass over the high mountains in the Dominican Republic, this system is not likely to be a big tropical threat to Florida.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the tropics closely and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News and on our free WFTV Weather app.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for an updated track of the system.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.