Flagler County under hurricane watch, portions under mandatory evacuations

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - All of Flagler County is under a hurricane watch, and portions of the county are being ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Dorian nears the Florida coast.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes within zones A, B and F, as well as in flood-prone areas, were evacuated Monday morning.
The county said residents and visitors in those same zones who live in mobile homes are also being ordered to evacuate.
There are two shelters available in the county, a general population pet-friendly shelter at Bunnell Elementary and a special needs shelter at Rymfire Elementary.
Watch the latest update from Flagler County Emergency Services below:
City officials said residents can check www.flaglercounty.org, and follow “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Management” on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.
