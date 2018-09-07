0 Florence, tropical disturbance line up; Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 forms

Just before noon on Friday, the National Hurricane Center officially labeled the latest tropical disturbance coming off Africa as Potential Tropical Cyclone 8; it will likely be officially named by Friday evening as Helene.

The potential tropical cyclone, which is vigorous, was labeled as such because of its proximity to the Cabo Verde Islands, which will experience tropical storm-force winds starting Saturday through the weekend. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the southern region of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The storm will continue to travel slowly to the west at about 10 mph, reaching the Central open Atlantic by the middle of next week. Currently, it does not represent a threat to the Caribbean or the United States. We will continue to monitor this storm closely, but keep in mind that it is over 3,000 miles away, so there will be a lot of speculation on social media, especially next week, as to where this storm might be headed. As of now, it seems likely that this system could stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Another tropical disturbance - Caribbean monitoring

Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 is freshly out of Africa, but another tropical wave about 700 miles to its west could also develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend. After Helene, the next name on the list is Isaac.

This system will likely continue traveling straight westward and conditions will be favorable for strengthening during the next three to four days. As most models are keeping this system trapped in the easterly flow, heading toward the Caribbean and the Lesser Antilles, if you have plans to travel to the Caribbean within the next five to seven days, you should be monitoring this system closely.

Florence still in Central Atlantic

Florence has weakened significantly since it was a major hurricane during the beginning of the week. It is forecast to continue moving west-northwest through Tuesday. It will then shift a bit to the north-northwest. At this point, it could be within 600 miles of the central East Coast of the United States.

There is still some uncertainty as to how close this system might come to the Eastern Seaboard, but high surf and large waves are becoming more likely for much of the East Coast of the U.S., possibly even including Florida, as this system is forecast to intensify once again to a strong, or even major, hurricane by the middle of next week.

