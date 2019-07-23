High rain chances in Central Florida as tropical depression skirts off shore

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday's forecast calls for a soggy afternoon as a tropical depression skirts the east coast of Florida.
Tropical Depression 3 developed Monday over the northwestern Bahamas and is forecast to continue to move parallel to Florida, staying over water.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the tropical depression won't impact our weather forecasts in Central Florida, but that we can expect increased rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday at 60 percent.
The increased rain is forecast to keep temperatures slightly lower with highs in the lower 90s for the rest of the week.
Tropical Depression 3 remains weak and sloppy. NO issue for us here. It stays away then falls apart. See ya on 9! pic.twitter.com/cNF0d8wBOa— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 23, 2019
Tropical Depression #3 forms over the Bahamas, it will continue to parallel Florida Read forecast here: https://t.co/F5KNINCDSh pic.twitter.com/H9WUuNO1AL— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 22, 2019
Tropical Depression Three will pass by our East Central Florida coast tomorrow morning, and while significant direct land impacts are not anticipated in our area, here are some possible impacts for our beaches. #WFTV #Florida #EyeontheTropics pic.twitter.com/8G4MSSAUyJ— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 22, 2019
Models shows some intensification of #Invest94L by Tue. night.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 22, 2019
By this time, the tropical wave will be offshore parallel to N #FL/#Georgia.
Strongest storms/rains will remain over water during the next 24-36 hrs. Still, some scattered storms likely over Central Florida. pic.twitter.com/50O3ocU1r1
Here's Future Track showing you the higher rain chance along the coast tomorrow.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 22, 2019
Tropical downpours and storms chances will be high the next few days. pic.twitter.com/lwLCnCpCSr
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
