  • High rain chances in Central Florida as tropical depression skirts off shore

    By: Irene Sans

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday's forecast calls for a soggy afternoon as a tropical depression skirts the east coast of Florida.

    Tropical Depression 3 developed Monday over the northwestern Bahamas and is forecast to continue to move parallel to Florida, staying over water.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the tropical depression won't impact our weather forecasts in Central Florida, but that we can expect increased rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday at 60 percent.

    The increased rain is forecast to keep temperatures slightly lower with highs in the lower 90s for the rest of the week.

