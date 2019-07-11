0 Hotter temperatures help afternoon storms strengthen, Barry expected to form in Gulf

Warmer temperatures return as a mix of sun and clouds will keep afternoon storm chances around 50% across the area.

High temperatures will reach an average of 92-93 degrees for most of Central Florida.

Thursday morning started with drier conditions across the state with only light scattered showers.

Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

Storms should form later in the day in Central Florida between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and are forecast to be stronger than Wednesday.

Some areas can see heavy rain with gustier winds and more lightning.

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

Beachgoers should expect a moderate risk for rip currents and hit the shore early before afternoon storms move across the state.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures around 75 degrees across Central Florida.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #Two Advisory 4: Disturbance is Not a Depression Yet But Expected to Be One Soon. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 11, 2019

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE TWO

The National Hurricane Center initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two at 11 a.m. eastern time, Wednesday. The organization does this when a system has the potential to develop further but it is close to land, theatening population. Having a PTC allows the National Hurricane Center to issue advisories while the system still gets better organized.



The system is forecast to be Tropical Storm Barry by Thursday, and forecast to make landfall as a category 1 hurricanein Louisiana Saturday afternoon.

SEE AREAS UNDER WATCH & WARNING

The storm is already developing storms over Louisiana, and the rain will continue constantly over the next three to four days. This will be a huge rain event for Louisiana, Mississippi, extreme southwestern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. There is plenty of time, and fuel, for this system to become much better organized and strengthen. Gulf waters are running around 4 degrees above average. Water temperatures in the upper 80s.



Over 15 inches or rain is expected from these storms.

Is your name on the list? 2019 hurricane season name list

EYE ON THE TROPICS

It’s hurricane season, and as we approach the next few weeks, we will be approaching the peak of the season and will likely see more systems trying to develop and systems developing. Now is the time to make sure you have a plan for when the season picks up.

We will continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest updates on our free WFTV weather app, wftv.com and on Eyewitness News.

Watch your full 5-day forecast below:

Watch Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.