0 Hurricane Florence: Disastrous impact of a major hurricane predicted for parts of the Carolinas

Florence fluctuated in strength Tuesday and it is expected to stay as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday with the slight possibility of becoming a Category 5 storm if winds increase above 157 mph late Wednesday.

Water temperatures near Florence are 86 degrees or higher. These bath-tub temperatures will keep Florence well-fueled until it moves over land.

More cooking in the tropics: Isaac, Helene and another on forming in the Gulf of Mexico

The system could also expand before officially arriving in North Carolina on Friday morning. Effects will go well beyond the center of the storm, with hurricane-force winds expanding 60 miles outward from its center and tropical storm-force winds expanding 175 miles from the center.

Most models show a significant slowdown once it reaches the North Carolina coast as either a very strong Category 3 or Category 4 hurricane. Forecasts show the storm stalling several hundred miles inland and weakening. But if the hurricane stalls at the coast due to a blocking high pressure area, torrential rain and destructive winds could bring catastrophic damage.

.@NWSWilmingtonNC is calling Hurricane #Florence the "storm of a lifetime." It's just bone-chilling to read this. pic.twitter.com/uteqkweYnR — Brian Donegan (@WxBrianD) September 12, 2018

For now, the track calls for Florence to make landfall late Friday morning and then travel very slowly inland as it gradually weakens. By Sunday evening, its remnants will only have traveled inland several hundred miles.

**TUE. 11PM ADVISORY** Extremely dangerous #Florence tracking toward NC/SC and slowing WAY down at landfall. Track still inland, but #NHC says lots of uncertainty with Fri-Sun track near the coast. pic.twitter.com/ozmOPX02Le — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) September 12, 2018

There is still time for the trajectory and landfall to vary as it approaches land. In fact, its positioning could slightly shift east or west even within a few hours of landfall as the hurricane will continue to rebuild its center and wobble.

What does Florence mean to Central Florida?

Central Florida will not be directly affected by Florence. There will be some collateral effects such as very large swells and high risk of rip currents. The highest seas will arrive Thursday, reaching 6 to 10 feet along the Brevard/Volusia beaches. There could be coastal flooding and some beach erosion farther north.

As Florence continues to vacuum in lots of moisture, drier air will be in place across Central Florida for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances are at or below 30 percent across the area, limiting isolated storms mainly during the late afternoon.

Cat 4 Hurricane #Florence (130mph) has picked up speed a bit. On track to directly #NC Fri AM, then stall.https://t.co/MihpMtxcPl

Florence continúa como huracán cat. 4. Aumentó su velocidad un poco. Debería tocar tierra en Caolina del Norte el vie AM, deteniéndose después https://t.co/EojcppytBm — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 11, 2018

NOAA's Potential #StormSurge #flooding map shows 'reasonable worst case scenario' (1 in 10 chance of being exceeded) storm surge flooding at 9+ feet in some normally-dry spots. Notice some maxima up the Pamlico and Neuse Rivers. #Florence #NCwx #WFTV pic.twitter.com/qhlDyf8B7P — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) September 11, 2018

Threats for the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states

Storm surge: A life-threatening storm surge is likely along portions of the coastline in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. The greatest storm surge forecast will likely be from Cape Fear to Cape Lookout, including the Neuse, Pamlico, Pungo, and Bay Rivers where storm surge can reach 9 to 13 feet. From North Myrtle Beach to Cape Fear, a 6 to 9 feet storm surge is possible.



Flooding: Life-threatening freshwater flooding is likely from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event, which may extend inland over the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic for hundreds of miles as Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and moves inland. Amounts could reach 15 to 25 inches with some places reaching over 35 inches during the entire event.

Wind: Tropical storm force winds will arrive by Thursday evening to the Carolinas. Residents are prompted to finish preparations by Thursday morning. The winds will gradually increase to damaging hurricane-force winds. Damaging winds could also spread well inland into portions of the Carolinas and Virginia.

Large swells and dangerous surf: Large swells affecting Bermuda and portions of the U.S. East Coast will continue this week, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents.

We will continue to monitor Florence closely and bring you updates promptly on Channel 9, WFTV.com and on our WFTV apps. We have sent a crew to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to bring you the latest on Florence.

The @53rdWRS Hurricane Hunters’ view of the sunset coming back from a #HurricaneFlorence mission. pic.twitter.com/EWWk3m9ilU — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 12, 2018

