0 Hurricane Florence: Slow movement ‘horrific' as storm makes landfall in Wilmington, NC

Florence is slowly making landfall in Wilmington, NC Friday, causing a life-threatening storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Florence, unfortunately, is living up to what was expected. The slow movement is just horrific. It continues to pound the same areas with relentless rain, putting towns under water," Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

As of 6 a.m., Florence was 10 miles east of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its forward movement was 6 mph. Maximum sustained winds are at 90 mph, NHC reports.

Forecasters said conditions will deteriorate as the storm pushes ashore early Friday near the North Carolina-South Carolina line and makes its way slowly inland.

Coastal damage will likely be catastrophic along the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts. The life-threatening storm surge will also coincide with several high tide cycles.

Officials with the city of New Bern, NC said it has around 150 people waiting to be rescued from rising flood waters from Hurricane Florence.

City officials tweeted early Friday that two out-of-state FEMA teams were working on swift-water rescues and more teams were on their way. City spokeswoman Colleen Roberts said that 200 people have already been rescued.

The Neuse River near the city is recording more than 10 feet of inundation, the National Hurricane Center. Roberts said the storm surge continues to increase as Florence passes over the area.

The city warns that people "may need to move up to the second story" but tells them to stay put as "we are coming to get you."

Florence is crawling along the coast — catastrophic flooding is ongoing. Unfortunately, it’s living up to what was expected... pic.twitter.com/MVcNkcUWdg — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 14, 2018

Thousands are already without power and the power outages will continue.

Florence will slowly continue to decrease its maximum sustained winds, but the significant weakening in winds will come after Saturday, once the storm moves finally moves inland.

Once it moves inland, flooding will be a major concern for western South and North Carolina, including the Appalachians, where they can expect heavy rain until next Wednesday.

Could we still have some more impacts in Central Florida?

The highest waves came Thursday, as the storm moves inland the winds will shift across Central Florida, and the seas will continue to subside. Friday and Saturday the winds will be out of the west-southwest, pulling warm temperatures over the area, but there will also be much more drier air limiting showers and thunderstorms to only 20 percent of the Central Florida. Please stay hydrated, temperatures could reach the mid-90s across some parts of Central Florida, feeling as if they were in the triple digits.

Threats for the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states

Storm surge: A life-threatening storm surge threat will continue. A combination of storm surge and tide will allow water to rush inland and flood normally dry areas. Coastal North Carolina could still have 9 to 13 feet and parts of South Carolina a 6- to 9-foot storm surge is possible.

Flooding: Life-threatening freshwater flooding is likely from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event, which may extend inland over the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic for hundreds of miles as Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and moves inland. Coastal North Carolina can receive 20 to 30 inches of rain.

South Carolina, western and northern North Carolina could see 5 to 10 inches of rain with some isolated areas seeing 20 inches.

Along the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states, 3 to 6 inches of rain are possible with some isolated spots receiving around 12 inches.

Tornadoes: A tornado watch has been in effect to eastern North Carolina since Thursday afternoon since the right quadrant has been focused over this area. Some tornadoes could develop as the system moves in. The highest threat for tornadoes will continue to exist to the right of the system’s center in relation to direction.

Wind: Destructive winds will continue to affect a large area as the wind field will continue to be large. Until the storm makes landfall Florence could still be holding hurricane-force winds. Wind speeds of at least 39 mph, damaging wind, could also spread well inland into portions of the Carolinas.

