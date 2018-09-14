0 Hurricane Florence slowly makes landfall in NC, causes life-threatening storm surge

Florence slowly made landfall in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. Friday, causing a life-threatening storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Florence, unfortunately, is living up to what was expected. The slow movement is just horrific. It continues to pound the same areas with relentless rain, putting towns under water," Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

The barrier island of Emerald Isle is under water, with ocean waves rolling in over a six-foot storm surge and crashing into homes.

It's about the water, not the wind, with Hurricane Florence making an extended stay along the North Carolina coast.

Forecasters said: "It cannot be emphasized enough that the most serious hazard associated with slow-moving Florence is extremely heavy rainfall, which will cause disastrous flooding that will be spreading inland."



Top winds were holding at 90 mph -- that's just a Category 1 hurricane -- but some communities were already submerged in more than six feet of water as the storm drenched the coast.

Coastal damage will likely be catastrophic along the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts. The life-threatening storm surge will also coincide with several high tide cycles.

Breaking: #HurricaneFlorence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 am ET. @NOAA's #GOESEast satellite got a view of the Cat. 1 hurricane moving ashore this morning. Latest updates from @NHC_Atlantic: https://t.co/UHhgfFVsSQ pic.twitter.com/ZxXJkNdjoK — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 14, 2018

Officials with the city of New Bern, NC said it has around 150 people waiting to be rescued from rising flood waters from Hurricane Florence.

City officials tweeted early Friday that two out-of-state FEMA teams were working on swift-water rescues and more teams were on their way. City spokeswoman Colleen Roberts said that 200 people have already been rescued.

The Neuse River near the city is recording more than 10 feet of inundation, the National Hurricane Center. Roberts said the storm surge continues to increase as Florence passes over the area.

The city warns that people "may need to move up to the second story" but tells them to stay put as "we are coming to get you."

#Florence makes landfall in #WrightsvilleBeach, NC. Eye will stay paralleling the coast as it moves VERY SLOW ato the W, then SW. Many communities under 6ft of water & hundreds waiting to be rescued. Read more: https://t.co/yyaxEcrunP pic.twitter.com/mhkBu5K4Bp — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 14, 2018

Thousands are already without power and the power outages will continue.

Florence will slowly continue to decrease its maximum sustained winds, but the significant weakening in winds will come after Saturday, once the storm moves finally moves inland.

As it moves inland, flooding will be a major concern for western South and North Carolina, including the Appalachians, where they can expect heavy rain until next Wednesday.

Could we still have some more impacts in Central Florida?

The highest waves came Thursday, as the storm moves inland the winds will shift across Central Florida, and the seas will continue to subside. Friday and Saturday the winds will be out of the west-southwest, pulling warm temperatures over the area, but there will also be much more drier air limiting showers and thunderstorms to only 20 percent of the Central Florida. Please stay hydrated, temperatures could reach the mid-90s across some parts of Central Florida, feeling as if they were in the triple digits.

Threats for the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states

Storm surge: A life-threatening storm surge threat will continue. A combination of storm surge and tide will allow water to rush inland and flood normally dry areas. Coastal North Carolina could still have 9 to 13 feet and parts of South Carolina a 6- to 9-foot storm surge is possible.

Flooding: Life-threatening freshwater flooding is likely from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event, which may extend inland over the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic for hundreds of miles as Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and moves inland. Coastal North Carolina can receive 20 to 30 inches of rain.

South Carolina, western and northern North Carolina could see 5 to 10 inches of rain with some isolated areas seeing 20 inches.

Along the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states, 3 to 6 inches of rain are possible with some isolated spots receiving around 12 inches.

Eye On The Tropics

Tornadoes: A tornado watch has been in effect to eastern North Carolina since Thursday afternoon since the right quadrant has been focused over this area. Some tornadoes could develop as the system moves in. The highest threat for tornadoes will continue to exist to the right of the system’s center in relation to direction.

Wind: Destructive winds will continue to affect a large area as the wind field will continue to be large. Until the storm makes landfall Florence could still be holding hurricane-force winds. Wind speeds of at least 39 mph, damaging wind, could also spread well inland into portions of the Carolinas.

