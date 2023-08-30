Hurricane Idalia: Flagler County residents evacuate ahead of possible outages and high winds

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Some neighborhoods in Flagler County are being asked to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

Anyone living in mobile homes, manufactured homes or RVs in Flagler County will be under an evacuation order.

Flagler County’s emergency management director Jonathan Lord said even though the current forecast shows this area only being impacted by tropical storm conditions, people should still be prepared for possible power outages, flooding and sustained winds of more than 50 miles per hour.

Schools are closed and many businesses have already followed suit.

A public shelter is opening in Palm Coast tonight at Rymfire Elementary School.

Lord said he isn’t as concerned with coastal erosion or A1A crumbling as it was during Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

“Those were also tropical storm-type impacts in Flagler County,” he said. “The difference here is we are not expecting the storm surge to be as strong as it was during those two storms.”

Lord said the county has put millions of dollars into repairing the dunes, but they are not complete, and hopes they will hold.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said he will have extra deputies on patrol and is asking people who are riding out the storm at home to stay at home until the storm passes.

County officials said the greatest impacts are likely to start around 5 a.m. Wednesday with the heaviest around 8 a.m.

That could change as the storm gets closer to making landfall.

Tropical storm wind speeds could reach Flagler County while you’re asleep tonight.



