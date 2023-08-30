Hurricane Idalia: Florida hotels waive no-pet policies for storm evacuees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida hotels are working to help Floridians fleeing Hurricane Idalia with their pets have a safe place to stay.

Gov. Ron DeSantis worked with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to waive their no-pet policies in preparation of the storm.

The governor’s office said Visit Florida activated the Emergency Accommodations Module with Expedia to provide real-time availability of hotel rooms throughout the state.

“Responding to a hurricane is a group effort and we are proud to have such strong private sector partners who are committed to helping Florida families,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia strengthens into Category 2 storm as it closes in on Florida

The governor’s office said there are no regulations in the state that prohibit any lodging establishments from waiving no-pet policies and allowing pets. In this emergency situation, officials said it is imperative that Floridians have all options available to stay safe.

Video: Cedar Key residents, businesses prepare for Hurricane Idalia A mandatory evacution order was issued for Cedar Key as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

©2023 Cox Media Group