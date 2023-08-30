Hurricane Idalia: Lake County emergency management prepares for storm’s impacts

, Fla. — The state of Florida included Lake County in the official state of emergency Thursday.

The county has also enacted a local state of emergency to help residents during and after Hurricane Idalia.

Here are the following updates in Lake County:

Shelters

There will be two emergency shelters open, and both are special-needs and pet-friendly.

Villages Elementary at 695 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake

Lost Lake Elementary at 1901 Johns Lake Road in Clermont

Schools

Lake County Schools will continue monitoring the storm and decide about Thursday on Wednesday.

Waste

The county will suspend curbside collection on Wednesday.

Customers who receive pick-up services on Wednesdays will be collected on Thursday, Thursday customers will be picked up on Friday, and Friday customers will be picked up on Saturday.

Lake County Waste Management will be closed on Wednesday.

Tavares will suspend collection on Wednesday. If the roads are safe, collection will start at daybreak on Thursday.

Transportation

Lake County’s fixed route transit service, Ride LakeXpress, will suspend operations starting Tuesday.

Closures

Offices

These Lake County offices will be closed on Wednesday:

All offices of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners

The Tax Collector’s office

The Supervisor of Elections

Lake County Courts

The Lake County Clerk of Courts Office

Lake County Animal Services

Libraries

These libraries will be closed Wednesday and reopen on Thursday.

Astor County Library

Cagan Crossings Community Library (Four Corners)

East Lake Mini Library (Sorrento)

Marion Baysinger Memorial County Library (Groveland)

Paisley County Library

Cooper Memorial Library (Clermont)

Tavares Public Library

Leesburg Public Library

Marianne Beck Memorial Library

Eustis Memorial Library

Fruitland Park Library

Lady Lake Public Library

Umatilla Public Library

W.T. Bland Public Library

The Lady Lake Public Library will be closed from Wednesday through Friday.

