Hurricane Idalia: Lake County emergency management prepares for storm’s impacts

, Fla. — The state of Florida included Lake County in the official state of emergency Thursday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
▶ DOWNLOAD THE WFTV NEWS & WEATHER APPS
The county has also enacted a local state of emergency to help residents during and after Hurricane Idalia.
Here are the following updates in Lake County:
Shelters
There will be two emergency shelters open, and both are special-needs and pet-friendly.
Villages Elementary at 695 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake
Lost Lake Elementary at 1901 Johns Lake Road in Clermont
Schools
Lake County Schools will continue monitoring the storm and decide about Thursday on Wednesday.
Read: LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia strengthens into Category 2 storm as it closes in on Florida
Waste
The county will suspend curbside collection on Wednesday.
Customers who receive pick-up services on Wednesdays will be collected on Thursday, Thursday customers will be picked up on Friday, and Friday customers will be picked up on Saturday.
Lake County Waste Management will be closed on Wednesday.
Tavares will suspend collection on Wednesday. If the roads are safe, collection will start at daybreak on Thursday.
Transportation
Lake County’s fixed route transit service, Ride LakeXpress, will suspend operations starting Tuesday.
Read: Hurricane Idalia: These Central Florida school districts are closing ahead of the storm
Closures
Offices
These Lake County offices will be closed on Wednesday:
- All offices of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners
- The Tax Collector’s office
- The Supervisor of Elections
- Lake County Courts
- The Lake County Clerk of Courts Office
- Lake County Animal Services
Read: Hurricane Idalia: How to stay informed if your power goes out
Libraries
These libraries will be closed Wednesday and reopen on Thursday.
- Astor County Library
- Cagan Crossings Community Library (Four Corners)
- East Lake Mini Library (Sorrento)
- Marion Baysinger Memorial County Library (Groveland)
- Paisley County Library
- Cooper Memorial Library (Clermont)
- Tavares Public Library
- Leesburg Public Library
- Marianne Beck Memorial Library
- Eustis Memorial Library
- Fruitland Park Library
- Lady Lake Public Library
- Umatilla Public Library
- W.T. Bland Public Library
The Lady Lake Public Library will be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group