0 Hurricane Michael: Outer rainbands start to reach Florida Panhandle; could be Cat. 4 by landfall

Michael is on its last stretch over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The major Category 3 hurricane aims at the Florida Panhandle where weather will quickly turn very dangerous, and possibly catastrophic, for some areas in northern Florida.

See the latest: Watch & warnings

MICHAEL'S LATEST TRACK

Michael is likely to continue to intensify overnight and it is possible that it could reach Category 4 by sunrise on Wednesday. It will not take much for Michael to get to Category 4, it has already been a very powerful Category 3 hurricane since Tuesday late afternoon.

This will be a historic storm, as it can bring the highest storm surge ever recorded in the Panhandle. If it lands as Category 4, it will be th first time the Panhandle get struck by such an intense hurricane.

>>Scroll down for Michael's impacts <<

The core of the storm is set to make landfall near Panama City, Florida, shortly after noon Wednesday. Northern Florida will start to get tropical storm-force winds very early Wednesday and conditions will quickly become more dangerous with winds increasing speed rapidly and more violently bringing in the storm surge to coastal areas. Any area, just east of landfall will likely be affected by devastating winds that can bring power outages for days, up to weeks.

Download: Free WFTV weather app for more information about the tropics

Storm surge will be the most catastrophic impact that the area will face. Up to a 12-foot storm surge is forecast to affect the Florida Big Bend. No one can survive a 12-foot storm surge, unless you are in the second or third floor of a very sturdy building.

Powerful, destructive wind will knock out power for many days and in some cases for weeks over a large stretch of Northern Florida, southern Georgia and southeastern Alabama. Widespread damage in roofs and trees will occur.

Substantial rainfall will also bring life-threatening flash floods in a large swath from northern Florida, southern Georgia and the Carolinas. Michael will not be a slow-moving storm, such as Harvey or Florence, but it is bringing deep tropical moisture. Some areas could receive up to 12 inches of rain.

High surf will persist along the East Central Florida coast through Wednesday afternoon, and dangerous surf and large swells will increase from the Georgia coast northward through the Carolinas through Thursday.

Read: CLIMATE CHANGE NEWS

Eye On The Tropics

LOCAL FORECAST:

Michael will not bring a direct impact to Central Florida. Seas will remain rough through the afternoon hours, small craft should exercise caution. Also there is a high risk of rip currents.

There will be intermittent rain with embedded storms passing across Central Florida, mainly from west to east. The highest risk for severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes developing, will be mainly focused northwest of Orlando. Overall storms will be moving fast between 20-25 mph.

#Michael will remain over 300 miles W of Central Florida. This will keep impacts to a minimum, at least the ones directly associated with the system. We will likely see some scattered storms, but it won't be too different than a regular summer afternoon. Some gusty winds, too. pic.twitter.com/fuKM8Wnai8 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) October 9, 2018

I’m live in Cedar Key tonight and I just saw an amazing sight, clusters of horseshoe crabs coming onshore ahead of Hurricane #Michael @wftv pic.twitter.com/CaNEyGOgjo — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) October 9, 2018

We will continue to monitor the tropics closely and bring you updates on Channel 9, WFTV.com and on our WFTV apps.

Pronóstico en español por Irene Sans, meteoróloga certificada



© 2018 Cox Media Group.