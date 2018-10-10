0 Hurricane Michael: Powerful Category 4 storm brings deadly storm surge to Florida Panhandle

Hurricane Michael is closing in on the Florida Panhandle.

The weather has begun to turn very dangerous with the potential to be deadly in some areas.

MICHAEL'S LATEST TRACK

This will be a historic storm. Hurricane Michael has the potential to bring the highest storm surge ever recorded in the Panhandle. It will be one of the strongest storms to hit the U.S. and the strongest to hit the Florida Panhandle.

11:00 a.m. UPDATE

Extremely dangerous Hurricane Michael is closing in on the coast of the Florida Panhandle, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Category 4 storm is close to becoming a Category 5 hurricane, making it one of the most powerful hurricanes on record to hit the U.S. It will be the strongest to have hit the Panhandle.

The life-threatening storm surge from Hurricane Michael has already come ashore and is growing deeper.

According to a National Hurricane Center update, a National Ocean Service water level station at Apalachicola reported over 4 feet of inundation above ground level by mid-morning Wednesday.

Forecasters have said the hurricane could push up to 14 feet of ocean water ashore in Apalachicola, surging over normal tides.

Waves are already gnawing away at the base of sand dunes at Panama City Beach.

8:25 a.m. UPDATE

Hurricane Michael has become so powerful, that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over central Georgia early Thursday.

The storm is strengthening as it races over the Gulf of Mexico approaching a landfall along Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters said a deadly storm surge, catastrophic wind damage and heavy rainfall are imminent.

The Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph and is moving at 13 mph, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

Michael will be the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle and is poised to rank as one of the strongest to hit the U.S.

7:45 a.m. UPDATE



Florida Gov. Rick Scott is warning people in the path of massive Hurricane Michael that it's too late to evacuate.



In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Scott said "If you chose to state in an evacuation zone, you must SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY."

Hurricane Michael grew into a Category 4 storm overnight and officials at the National Hurricane Center in Miami say a storm that strong has never hit the Florida Panhandle.

Winds intensified to 145 mph early Wednesday.

Meanwhile the Bay County Sheriff's Office warned residents that a "shelter-in-place" order has been issued, and urged everyone to stay off the roads. Sheriff's officials say deputies will continue to respond to calls for now, but that will change as the storm approaches the coastline.

5 a.m. UPDATE

The National Hurricane Center says Michael has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm.

Michael’s winds strengthened to 140 mph shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

At 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, the eye of Michael was about 180 miles south-southwest of Panama City, Florida.

It also was about 170 miles southwest of Apalachicola, Florida. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. Michael was expected to become one of the Panhandle's worst hurricanes in memory.

The core of the storm is set to make landfall near Panama City, Florida, shortly after noon Wednesday. Northern Florida will start to get tropical storm-force winds very early Wednesday and conditions will quickly become more dangerous with winds increasing speed rapidly and more violently bringing in the storm surge to coastal areas. Any area, just east of landfall will likely be affected by devastating winds that can bring power outages for days, up to weeks.

Storm surge will be the most catastrophic impact that the area will face. Up to a 12-foot storm surge is forecast to affect the Florida Big Bend. No one can survive a 12-foot storm surge, unless you are in the second or third floor of a very sturdy building.

Powerful, destructive wind will knock out power for many days and in some cases for weeks over a large stretch of Northern Florida, southern Georgia and southeastern Alabama. Widespread damage in roofs and trees will occur.

Substantial rainfall will also bring life-threatening flash floods in a large swath from northern Florida, southern Georgia and the Carolinas. Michael will not be a slow-moving storm, such as Harvey or Florence, but it is bringing deep tropical moisture. Some areas could receive up to 12 inches of rain.

High surf will persist along the East Central Florida coast through Wednesday afternoon, and dangerous surf and large swells will increase from the Georgia coast northward through the Carolinas through Thursday.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Michael will not bring a direct impact to Central Florida. Seas will remain rough through the afternoon hours, small craft should exercise caution. Also there is a high risk of rip currents.

There will be intermittent rain with embedded storms passing across Central Florida, mainly from west to east. The highest risk for severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes developing, will be mainly focused northwest of Orlando. Overall storms will be moving fast between 20-25 mph.

Pronóstico en español por Irene Sans, meteoróloga certificada



