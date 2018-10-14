  • Hurricane Michael relief drive being held in Orlando

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando law firm will hold a relief drive Sunday and Monday to benefit victims of Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.

    GrayRobinson will collet supplies from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at its downtown office at 301 E. Pine St.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Hurricane Michael: How to help

    The following items are needed:
    Generators
    Gas cans and funnels
    Power strips/surge protectors
    Extension cords
    Tailgate-style tents and chairs
    Portable tables
    Yard tools, including rakes, shovels and saws
    Basic hand tools, including hammers and screwdrivers
    Nails and screws
    Chain saws
    Pre-mixed gas/oil for chainsaws
    Yard gloves
    Utility goggles
    Flashlights and lanterns
    Batteries
    Tarps
    Utility knives
    Sunscreen
    Bug spray
    Water and water bottles
    Industrial strength garbage bags
    Scissors
    Duct tape
    Rope
    Camping materials
    Coolers
    Phone chargers and power banks
    First aid kits

    Read: Hurricane Safety: How to make your home stronger against the next storm

    Click here to donate through an Amazon.com registry. Donors are asked to ensure delivery is guaranteed by Sunday night.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories