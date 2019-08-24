0 Isolated rain over Central Florida; Tropical Storm Dorian toward Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics are ramping up. We are watching a tropical disturbance bringing showers to the Sunshine State this weekend and the newly Tropical Storm Dorian heading to the Caribbean next week.

Tropical disturbance Invest-98L does not look too impressive Saturday morning. But with the Saturday's heating, storms will likely ramp up again. The main bulk of convection (storms) is moving over the Atlantic, parallel (and not affecting) to the Space Coast. During the afternoon hours, some isolated showers and storms will move onshore and travel quickly to the west-southwest.

What’s the difference? Hurricane, tropical storm and a tropical depression

Invest-98L’s center is still over South Florida. Hurricane hunters are scheduled to fly the system Saturday afternoon, but will only be able to do so if the center moves offshore. The system is still forecast to become a tropical system, either a depression or tropical storms by Saturday evening, as it travels away from land to the northeast. It is not forecast to impact any region of the U.S. directly. At most, this storm will cause rough surf along Georgia and the Carolina’s coast as it strengthens and moves over water.

A thin line of very dry air seems for have set up camp right over Central Florida on Saturday morning. This could likely linger through the afternoon, limiting scattered showers to isolated rain, a few with an embedded storm or two in the afternoon. The winds will be stronger along the coast and the surf will become rough as the system meanders Saturday near the Space Coast.

2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season name list

TROPICAL STORM DORIAN HEADING TO THE CARIBBEAN

Saturday afternoon the National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical depression number 5 to Tropical Storm Dorian. It is located about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and it has become better organized. It will continue to struggle with Saharan dust during the weekend, but tropical storm watches might be issued for parts of the Lesser Antilles Sunday.

Saturday afternoon models keep this system as a tropical storm as it nears the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday.



WILL IT IMPACT PUERTO RICO?

Once the storm enters the Caribbean, there is the chance this system could strengthen further and become a hurricane as it gets closer to Puerto Rico by the middle of next week. At the moment it is unknown if there will be direct impacts to Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic as we are still 4 days out until this system even gets into the Caribbean. There are many factors to consider, especially wind shear and lots of dry air/Saharan dust that could entrap this system. We will continue to monitor the tropics closer and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News starting at 6 p.m. and on our free WFTV Weather app

#DORIAN At the moment it's unknown if there'll be direct impacts to #PuertoRico #DominicanRepublic, we're still 4 days until it even gets into the Caribbean. Many factors to consider, esp. wind shear & lots of dry air/Saharan dust that could entrap it >> https://t.co/H3hiwOr8Uv pic.twitter.com/LzcwPtec10 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 24, 2019

#Invest99L See it? it's among all that yellow/orangy..

All that dry Saharan Dust is really limiting its development. pic.twitter.com/uAq08zlg5B — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 24, 2019

READ: Orange County offering residents free sandbags

