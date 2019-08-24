0 Tropical wave brings isolated showers; tropical depression heads to Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical disturbance Invest-98L does not look too impressive Saturday morning. But with the Saturday's heating, storms will likely ramp up again. The main bulk of convection (storms) is moving over the Atlantic, parallel (and not affecting) to the Space Coast. During the afternoon hours, some isolated showers and storms will move onshore and travel quickly to the west-southwest.

What's the difference? Hurricane, tropical storm and a tropical depression

Invest-98L's center is still over South Florida. Hurricane hunters are scheduled to fly the system Saturday afternoon, but will only be able to do so if the center moves offshore. The system is still forecast to become a tropical system, either a depression or tropical storms by Saturday evening, as it travels away from land to the northeast. It is not forecast to impact any region of the U.S. directly. At most, this storm will cause rough surf along Georgia and the Carolina's coast as it strengthens and moves over water.

A thin line of very dry air seems for have set up camp right over Central Florida on Saturday morning. This could likely linger through the afternoon, limiting scattered showers to isolated rain, a few with an embedded storm or two in the afternoon. The winds will be stronger along the coast and the surf will become rough as the system meanders Saturday near the Space Coast.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 5: TROPICAL WAVE HEADING TO THE CARIBBEAN

There is another tropical wave over the open Atlantic, this one between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. It is fighting with Saharan dust, which could delay its development. Saturday morning models keep this system as a strong tropical wave arriving to the Lesser Antilles by Tuesday.

